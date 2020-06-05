Mitron video sharing app gets listed on Google Play Store after being removed

Image Source : VANSHIKA MALHOTRA Mitron app on Google Play Store

Mitron, a TikTok competitor, which got to fame for many reasons in just a short period of time, is now back on the Google Play Store. To recall, the app was removed for the app store as it didn't comply with Google Play Store's privacy policies. Read on to know more about it.

Mitron app returns to Google Play Store

The Mitron app is now listed on the Google Play Store after being removed for a few days. The app was deleted from Google's app as didn't abide by Google's “Spam and Minimum Functionality” policy. As per the policy, apps can't copy other apps available on the Google Play Store. It states, "apps should provide value to users through the creation of unique content or services.” It also states that the app should provide a “basic degree of functionality and respectful user experience."

Following its removal, Google provided a reason for the same and suggested that if the app fixes its issues and doesn't violate Google Play Store's policies, it will be reintroduced. As a reminder, the Remove China Apps app, which also got famous in a few days of its launch was also removed from the Google Play Store as it encourages users to delete other Android apps, which is against Google's policies.

Mitron came into being a month ago as an Indian TikTok rival and gained 5 million downloads in a few days. However, the app got engulfed in controversies when it was revealed that the app isn't an Indian app but a Pakistani one. It was suggested that it was bought from a Pakistani firm Qboxus for just Rs. 2,500. Before the revelation, the app was said to be developed by IIT Roorkee student Shivang Agarwal. Another issue that the app had was that it was slated to have security issues since it's security code wasn't changed and privacy policies weren't updated at the time of buying.

We hope now that the Mitron app is back, it offers a better and safe user experience for a fun video-sharing experience.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage