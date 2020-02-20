You can now pre-order Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in India: Know how much it retails at

Are you excited?

Samsung's second foldable smartphone -- the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip -- can now be pre-ordered in India. The foldable smartphone will be open for pre-bookings, starting February 21, that is, tomorrow. Read on to know the price and how to pre-book the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip pre-orders in India: Price, offers and more

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be up for pre-orders starting tomorrow, following which it can be purchased by the people who pre-book it on February 26. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be available to buy at a price of Rs. 1,09,999.

Interested users can head to Samsung e-shop and pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Samsung will provide the buyers with a "premium white glove

delivery."

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will come with accidental damage coverage, which will include a one-time screen replacement and access to 24x7 dedicated customer care support (1800-20-7267864). Additional perks include free one-year Samsung Care+ Protection, four months of free YouTube Premium, and up to 12 months of interest-free EMI options.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Features, Specifications

The Samsung Z Flip comes with a clamshell design and supports the Ultra-Thin Glass foldable display, which is a first. It has a hideaway hinge for smooth folding and dust-free usage. The device supports the Flex mode to bend it at different angles and the Multi-Active Windows feature ensures easy multitasking.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display, along with a 1.06-inch mini display at the top of the device. The mini display will serve as a notification panel so that users can get notifications even when the smartphone is folded.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. On the camera front, the Galaxy Z Flip sports dual rear cameras, rated at 12MP each and a 10MP front camera.

Additionally, the device is backed by a 3,300mAh battery with Wireless PowerShare feature, has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and supports Samsung Pay (MST).

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes in Mirror Purple, Mirror Black and Mirror Gold colour options.

