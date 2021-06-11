Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy M32 expected to launch in India soon.

Samsung is gearing up to launch its next Galaxy M Series smartphone in India, the Galaxy M32. The smartphone is expected to launch in the Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 price range later this month. Industry sources told IANS on Friday that Galaxy M32, which is rumoured to come with a segment-best 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, is likely to launch in the fourth week of June.

Galaxy M32 will come with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate for gaming enthusiasts. The device will offer ‘High Brightness' mode that allows peak luminance of the screen to reach 800 nits, making it the brightest and most powerful display on an M Series smartphone.

Galaxy M32 will sport 48MP quad cameras and a 6,000mAh battery. The device will sell across Amazon, and Samsung.com and retail outlets, said sources.

The launch comes a month after the launch of Galaxy M42, Samsung's first mid-segment 5G device in India. The Galaxy M42 comes in two storage models that includes a 6GB+128GB variant and a 8GB+128GB variant, priced at Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively.

Galaxy M32 will be Samsung's fifth Galaxy M Series smartphone this year. Launched in 2019, Galaxy M has become a huge brand for Samsung. It's extremely popular among Gen Z and millennial consumers looking for powerful devices from Samsung.

(with IANS inputs)