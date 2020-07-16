Samsung Galaxy M01s with 4,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy M01s comes with a 4,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M01s has just arrived in India as a successor to the Galaxy M01. The smartphone brings significant changes over its predecessor. The Galaxy M01s now comes with a MediaTek Helio P22 processor instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. The key highlights of the new smartphone include the 4,000mAh battery, dual-camera setup and the Infinity V display.

Samsung Galaxy M01s has launched in India at a price of Rs. 9,999 for the sole 3GB+32GB variant. The smartphone is available in two colour options - Light Blue and Gray. It is available for purchase via the Samsung website, Samsung offline retail stores as well as other offline and online channels.

Samsung Galaxy M01 was launched in India last month for a price of Rs. 8,999. Now, with a price tag of Rs. 9,999, the Galaxy M01s brings decent hardware changes to the table.

Samsung Galaxy M01s Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M01s sports a 6.2-inch HD+ TFT display with Infinity-V design. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor. The dual-SIM handset comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Samsung Galaxy M01s features a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary lens. Upfront, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

