Realme introduces new Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition in India: Price, feature, specifications

Realme has launched a new variant of the budget Realme C15 in India. The new Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor instead of a MediaTek gaming processor. Read on to know more about the new Realme smartphone.

Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition Features, Specs

The Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition is just like the original Realme C15 except for the processor. The new phone gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor while the original one comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset.

It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ mini drop display with a waterdrop notch and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes in two RAM/Storage options: 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB. On the camera front, there are four rear snappers (13MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP B&W lens, 2MP Retro lens) and an 8MP front camera. It supports camera features such as LED flash, PDAF, Nightscape mode, Portrait mode, AI Beautification mode, HDR, and more.

It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, Super Power Saving Mode, and Battery Life Optimization features. It runs Realme UI based on Android 10 and sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. With a Geometric Gradient Design, the Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition has a fireproof material and comes in Power Blue and Power Silver colour options.

Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition Price, Availability

The Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition is priced at Rs. 9,999 (3GB/32GB) and Rs. 10,999 (4GB/64GB). It will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 9,499 (3GB/32GB) and Rs. 10,499 (4GB/64GB) on October 29 as part of its first sale via Flipkart, Realme.in, and mainline stores.

