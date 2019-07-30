Image Source : REALME Realme 3i set to go on sale at 12 PM today: Price, specifications, offers and more

Realme 3i went on sale for the first time last week and will be going on sale again today for the second time starting at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme website.

Also, read: Old iPhones to malfunction soon: Steps on how you can avoid it

Realme 3i price and launch offer

Realme 3i with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 7,999, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999. The phone will be available in three colour options of Diamond Blue, Diamond Black and Diamond Red.

In terms of offers, the phone comes with no-cost EMI with a 5 per cent discount on Flipkart via Axis Bank debit and credit card. With Reliance Jio, users can avail benefits worth Rs 5300 and Rs 1500 via MobiKwik SuperCash. The MobiKwik and Jio offers are applicable on the Realme website.

Realme 3i specifications

Realme 3i gets a 6.2-inch HD+ display with 1520x720 pixels along with the aspect ratio of 19:9. For camera, the phone comes with a 13 Megapixel primary camera with 2 Megapixel secondary camera, along with a 13 Megapixel sensor.

Powering the phone is MediaTek Helio P60 processor and runs on ColorOS 6.0 on top of Android Pie. It comes with a 4230mAh battery.

Also, read: HMD Global unveils Nokia 220 4G and Nokia 105 (2019) with a refreshed design