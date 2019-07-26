Image Source : PIXABAY/JESHOOTS-COM Old iPhones to malfunction soon: Steps on how you can avoid it

Followed with the announcement of the latest iOS 12.4 operating system, Apple went on to say that the older smartphone like iPhone 4s/5 and iPad 2 won't be getting updates. Not that your device will be of waste or anything, it's just that the hardware is just too old that actually cant support the latest software.

With this update, older phones will not be able to receive updates and the device will have GPS time rollover issues, according to which the location on the map won't be accurate.

In order to find the accurate location, the GPS needs a timestamp that utilises 10 binary bits for storing the number of the week that ranges between 0 to 1024 weeks and every 20 years the counter rolls from 1024 to 0.

In case you are using a device that was launched in or before 2012, the phone won't show accurate location from November 3, 2019, which won't affect non-cellular devices.

It doesn't mean that the company has no solution for this as Apple will roll out an update that will fix the issue. Make sure that your device is running 10.3.4 operating system and iOS 9.3.6 on old iPads. Simply ensure that your device is updated.

