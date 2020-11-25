PUBG Mobile India might launch in first week of December

PUBG Mobile India might arrive in the first week of December.

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular mobile games of all time. The game was recently banned in India due to its connections with China. Now that PUBG Corporation has decided to create a separate subsidiary for India, the game is making a comeback in a new avatar. The all-new PUBG Mobile India is set to launch in India and this was confirmed right after PUBG India Pvt Ltd was registered in the country.

PUBG Mobile is played by millions of players around the globe and it has even been a part of the competitive scene. This means that Indians are extremely pumped about the game’s relaunch as they could not settle with something like Call of Duty: Mobile or Garena’s Free Fire.

Back on November 12, PUBG Corporation announced that they will be relaunching PUBG Mobile in India as PUBG Mobile India. The new app will focus on user privacy and also offer a tailored experience for the Indian players. Soon after the announcement, the company started pushing out short clips of the teasers and advertisements.

While the people have been eagerly waiting for the game to launch in India, the company has not yet given clarity on the game's availability in the country. However, sources claim that the PUBG Mobile India might release in the first week of December after the government's approval.

Meanwhile, PUBG Corporation has finally registered PUBG India Pvt Ltd as a company with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The firm was incorporated on November 21 with a paid-up capital of Rs. 5 lakhs. Also, the company has appointed two directors named Sean Sohn and Kumar Krishnan Iyer.