PUBG Mobile India APK download link on official website: Here’s what you need to know

Image Source : PUBG MOBILE PUBG Mobile APK download link appeared on the official website.

PUBG Mobile is finally coming back to India and Indian fans are eagerly waiting for the game. The mobile game is set to arrive in the Indian shores in a new avatar called PUBG Mobile India. The new version of the app will be tailored for the Indian audience and will also offer advanced security.

While the users are eagerly waiting for the app to arrive on the Google Play Store, the company accidentally posted the APK download link on their official website. The ‘APK Download’ option surely left many excited but it was not working when users tried clicking on it.

Even though the link ended up not working, it did pump up the amount of excitement among the fans. This has also shown that the company is all set to officially launch PUBG Mobile India and within the coming days, it will available to play.

The link appeared for a short while and the website is now back at showing the PUBG Mobile India Announcement, which reads, “Dear Fans, To comply with the interim order of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology dated September 2, 2020, Tencent Games will terminate all service and access for users in India to PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG MOBILE Lite (together, “PUBG Mobile”) on October 30, 2020. The rights to publish PUBG MOBILE in India will be returned to the owner of the PUBG intellectual property.”

It further reads, “Protecting user data has always been a top priority and we have always complied with applicable data protection laws and regulations in India. All users’ gameplay information is processed in a transparent manner as disclosed in our privacy policy. We deeply regret this outcome, and sincerely thank you for your support and love for PUBG MOBILE in India.”

Alongside the APK download link, the download banner also showcased a Google Play Store link to download the new PUBG Mobile India app. However, both the links were not attached to proper pages and users were redirected to the company's Facebook page when they tried clicking on it.

PUBG Mobile India will soon be available for both Android and iOS.