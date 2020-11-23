PUBG Mobile India pre-registrations now open: Here's how to pre-register prior to official launch

Image Source : PUBG MOBILE INDIA PUBG Mobile coming to India soon

PUBG Mobile is soon making a comeback in India after a brief ban in the country. PUBG Corporation has been going trying every trick in the book to 'unban' PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and is finally launching the Indian version of the game soon. Now, prior to the official launch, the battle royale game pre-registrations are reportedly live. Read on to know how you can go for it.

How to pre-register for PUBG Mobile India?

It is suggested that the pre-registrations for PUBG Mobile in India are now live on the TapTap app, which is a free app to download and play several games. However, PUBG Mobile India hasn't revealed a pre-registration process on the PUBG Mobile India website. Additionally, it hasn't authenticated the TapTap listing. Having said that, if you wish to check out the app and pre-register, here's how you can do so:

Download the TapTap app via an APK link by heading to the TapTap website

Now that you have the app, login or create a new TapTap account to start using it

Now, look for PUBG Mobile India in the search option and click on the game

Once this is done, click on the 'pre-registration' option and you are done

For those who don't know, after officially revealing the launch of PUBG Mobile India, a separate website went live. The website, on Saturday, showed the APK link and the Google Play Store for users to download the game, hinting at an earlier-than-expected launch. However, the links didn't work and even disappeared after a while.

The PUBG Mobile India website currently features just Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube links and says 'Coming Soon.' An official trailer was also released just asks people if they are 'Missing the excitement,' 'Missing the pan,' 'Missing the thrill,' or 'Missing the chicken dinner,' and suggested that PUBG Mobile India is coming soon.

PUBG will also set up a new subsidiary in India for which it will hire new people. The Indian version of the battle royale game will be specified at Indian users and their preferences will be kept in mind. For security, PUBG Corporation's parent company Krafton has joined hands with Microsoft Azure to maintain the security and privacy of the users, the reason due to which it got banned in the first place. Additionally, the game will come with restrictions so that users don't overplay or get addicted to it.

However, we still don't have an official launch date. We will keep you posted once we get updated on it. Hence, stay tuned.

Latest technology reviews, news and more