Which IPL franchises are interested in Hardik Pandya trade deal as talks hog limelight?

New Delhi:

A Hardik Pandya trade deal has gathered interest in recent weeks. A top-quality all-rounder, an Indian finisher, a seam-bowling all-rounder and a captain with proven results. Hardik offers pretty much everything that a team demands, even in the time of impact players in the Indian Premier League. But his performances have fluctuated in the last few seasons.

After leading Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2022 title in their maiden season after a switch from Mumbai Indians, he has not had the best of times with MI when he returned in 2024. Hardik came to MI with the aura of an IPL-winning captain and a finalist who almost had two-in-two if not for that Ravindra Jadeja magic in 2023. But things didn't go as planned in his second stint with MI.

He has guided the five-time champions to only one playoff in the last three seasons and has one 10th-placed and one ninth-placed finish in the other two. His numbers haven't been that impressive either, as he has made 216, 224 and 206 runs in the last three seasons, a significant drop from the 487 he made during GT's win in 2022. The combined drop has opened speculation of a possible trade by MI to other franchises.

Who is interested in Hardik Pandya?

There can be many franchises who would want a quality cricketer of Hardik's calibre. A recent report in Cricbuzz has revealed that former champions Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are believed to have interest in the all-rounder. It added that a couple more - Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals - have also been linked to him. However, the talks have been at a preliminary stage.

CSK have been found wanting in the middle order for a number of seasons now. They have a top-stacked order of Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Dewald Brevis, but lack below with only Shivam Dube experienced to hold on. This opens the likelihood that CSK need a player like Hardik, who resembles the finishing touches of the now well past his peak MS Dhoni.

Are CSK going for Hardik?

However, the report further added that CSK going for Hardik looks less likely until they get a head coach. They parted ways with Stephen Fleming after a 17-year association and are now without a head coach. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan recently highlighted that they are yet to put their minds to Hardik until they have a coach. "We have not started applying our minds on this. First, we will have a coach. We have got calls from many interested candidates. We will sit and finalise," Viswanathan said.

However, CSK are known to do things with consultation with Dhoni. And it remains an open possibility that the ownership can head to him for the decision.

Who else needs Hardik?

KKR needs a captain more than a finisher. They appointed Ajinkya Rahane for a short-term since Shreyas Iyer left, and now with Rahane retired, they officially need a captain. Rinku Singh is their vice-captain but it remains to be seen if they will hand over a big responsibility to him. They can go with Hardik in exchange for Cameron Green, even though the Australian's participation in the IPL 2027 remains to be seen as the Indian cash-rich league and the Ashes are closely aligned.

That said, MI are known to make long-term decisions and not short-term ones. If they feel Green can do the work for them even if he is partially available for the 2027 season, they can go for him.

As for LSG, they also need a captain after the departure of their struggling skipper Rishabh Pant back to Delhi Capitals. The team also lacks proven firepower in the middle-order, with Josh Inglis and Nicholas Pooran expected to be in the top three. This makes a case for Hardik interest.

Cricbuzz report, however, added that MI have not committed that they want to trading Hardik. It added that calls have, however, been made to and received from teams for a possible trade. It remains to be seen what is next for Hardik now.

Also Read:

'That innings changed everything': Ajinkya Rahane reveals the moment that rejuvenated his IPL career