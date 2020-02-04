Poco X2 with 120Hz display, 64MP quad-camera launched in India: Price, specifications and more

POCO X2 launches in India

Xiaomi's spin-off brand Poco has just launched the much-awaited Poco X2 in India. The smartphone is essentially a rebranded Redmi K30 4G, which was launched in China a couple of weeks ago. The Poco X2 is not a successor to the Poco F1 but a start to a new series of smartphones. With a 120Hz display on board, the X2 is the only smartphone in the segment to offer a high refresh rate display. Other key highlights of the smartphone include a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, punch hole design and much more. Here's everything you need to know about the recently launched Poco X2.

Poco X2 Specifications

Poco X2 sports a 6.67-inch RealityFlow display with a resolution of 2,400x1,080 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor with Poco's Liquid Cool technology. It comes in three RAM/ROM variants: 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB.

The device runs on MIUI 10 based on Google's Android 10 operating system. Under the hood, the Poco X2 is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging. Unlike the Redmi K20 series, the Poco X2 gets a 27W fast charger bundled right inside the box.

On the optics front, the Poco X2 features a quad-camera setup at the back, which consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, the phone gets a 20-megapixel wide-angle lens paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone a couple of AI-based features along with filters, a night mode, 960fps slow-motion videos, and 4K videos.

The smartphone comes in three colour options, namely, Atlantis Blue, Phoenix Red, and Matrix Purple.

Poco X2 Price, offers and availability

Poco X2 has launched in India for a price of Rs. 15,999 for the base model, which comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. While the 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs. 16,999, the flagship 8GB+256GB model will set you back Rs. 19,999. The smartphone will be available exclusively via Flipkart. As part of the launch offers, the company is offering Rs.1,000 cashback for ICICI bank users.