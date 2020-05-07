Poco F2 Pro slated to launch on May 12; Price, colours leaked too

Image Source : 91MOBILES Possible Poco F2 Pro

Poco, Xiaomi's sub-brand that recently formed a separate entity, has been rumoured to introduce a new smartphone, preferably the successor to the Poco F1 -- the alleged Poco F2 Pro. The smartphone has been featuring in the rumour mill for a while now and the most recent leak hints at the possible date of launch, colour variants, and even price. Read on to know what specifics the Poco F2 Pro might carry.

Poco F2 Pro launch date, price, colours leaked

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Poco F2 Pro is expected to launch in Spain on May 12 as the company has started sending out media invites there. While the leaked invite doesn't reveal the name of the smartphone blatantly, it is suggested that it is most likely the F2 Pro.

In addition to this, the price and colour options of the Poco F2 Pro have also been leaked. The Poco F2 Pro could be priced at Euros 570 (around Rs. 47,000) for the 128GB storage variant. There is no word on the other RAM/Storage configurations. As for the colours, the Poco F2 Pro could come in White, Purple, Grey, and Blue colour options, much like the Redmi K30 Pro in China.

While details regarding the Poco F2 Pro remain unknown, the smartphone is highly expected to be rebranded version of the K30 Pro launched recently in China. As for the K30 pro specs, the device comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. On the camera front, it gets a quad-camera setup at the back (64MP, 13MP, 5MP, 2MP) and a 20MP pop-up front camera. It gets a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charging and runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

Additionally, the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro comes with support for 5G and starts at a price tag of CNY 2,999 (around Rs. 33,000).

As a reminder, we still lack concrete information and need to wait until the device gets official. Hence, stay tuned for more information.

