PAN-Aadhaar Linking last date: How to link Aadhaar with PAN online

How to link your Aadhaar card with your PAN card online.

PAN-Aadhaar linking: The government of India has made it mandatory for the citizens to link their PAN cards with their Aadhaar cards. While the government has given enough leeway, they have now announced that today, March 31, 2021 is the last date to link the two identity cards. In case a person fails to do so, their PAN cards will get inoperative starting April 1. This will affect customers as they will not be allowed to carry out transactions wherever quoting of PAN is mandatory. Such customers may also face a penalty of Rs 1,000 as per the Finance Bill, 2021.

According to the new rule, the government has made it mandatory to furnish Aadhaar card while applying for a new PAN card. In case of new PAN card applicants, interlinking is done automatically at the application stage.

For existing PAN cardholders, however, interlinking has to be done manually before the set deadline. PAN card holders are, therefore, advised to link PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any penalty.

How to link PAN and Aadhar online

Head over to the Income Tax e-filing portal - incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in Click on Link Aadhaar button in the Menu bar. Enter required details like PAN number, Aadhaar cardholder name and phone number. Verify the details and then click on the Link Aadhaar option. A pop-up message will appear informing you that your Aadhaar has been successfully linked to your PAN.

Link PAN with Aadhaar via SMS

In case you do not have access to the internet, you can link your Aadhaar with PAN via an SMS. In order to do this, you will need to send an SMS to 567678 or 56161. In the text message, one needs to type, 'UIDAIPAN(12digit Aadhaar number) space (10 digit PAN Number).'