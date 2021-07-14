Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro 5G launched in India: Check price, specifications

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro 5G launched in India.

Oppo Reno 6 5G and Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G have been launched in India. The smartphone series was first launched in China and has now finally made its way to India. Both the Reno 6 5G and Reno 6 Pro 5G bring support for 65W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 6 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G: Specifications

Oppo Reno 6 5G features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. It packs in 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11 on top. All of this is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

As for the cameras, the Reno 6 sports a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera. Upfront, it comes with a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro, on the other hand, sports a bigger 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The dual-SIM handset packs in up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It also gets a slightly bigger battery at 4,500mAh.

The camera and software specifications remain the same for both the Reno 6 5G and Reno 6 Pro 5G.

Oppo Reno 6 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G: Price in India, Availability

Oppo Reno 6 5G has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 29,990. As for the Reno 6 Pro 5G, the handset will be up for grabs at a price of Rs. 39,990. Both the smartphones will be available in Aurora and Stellar Black colour options. While the Reno 6 Pro 5G will be made available via both Flipkart and mainline retailers, the Reno 6 5G will only be available via Flipkart.