OnePlus Nord to come with an AMOLED display, confirms Instagram teaser

OnePlus Nord launch is just around the corner and the Chinese smartphone giant is already creating much hype around it. The company has even started a dedicated Instagram account for the OnePlus Nord series. The latest teaser thrown by OnePlus via the Instagram handle suggests that the Nord smartphone will come with a Super AMOLED display.

OnePlus Nord is set to launch in India on July 21. With the recent teaser, the company used a Batman meme where the superhero slaps Robin. When Robin says, “LCD Displays are more affordable”, and Batman replies by saying “AMOLED all the way”. This clearly depicts that the company will not settle for an LCD display but go in with an AMOLED panel even on the affordable OnePlus Nord.

The OnePlus smartphone is already confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. The company has even tipped that the phone will be priced at under $500. Moreover, the phone is said to come with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support.

A recent Instagram teaser once again confirms that the OnePlus Nord will feature a quad-camera setup at the back and a dual-camera setup at the front. The India launch of the smartphone is also set for July 21 with pre-orders beginning July 15. The availability of the smartphone has already been teased on the Amazon India website.

OnePlus will be hosting a unique AR launch event on July 21 at 7:30pm IST. The fans can tune in via the OnePlus Nord AR app that is available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store for Android and iOS users respectively.

