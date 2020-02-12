OnePlus starts rolling Google Assistant Ambient Mode: Know what it is

OnePlus phones now support Ambient mode

Chinese handset maker OnePlus has announced that the Ambient Mode for Google Assistant will soon be available on its phones. The smartphone maker has partnered with Google to bring Ambient Mode to the OnePlus 3 from 2016 and newer devices, 9to5Google reported on Tuesday.

OnePlus smartphones get Ambient mode: What it is?

The new feature for all Android phones was released by Google a few months ago and the rollout, in stages, might take up to a week. The ambient mode will give a Smart Display-like experience to smartphones or tablets. With this mode, the handsets will provide information about calendar, dates, reminders, music, smart home controls, weather scenarios, and more, that one can see in a smart display device.

The mode can also be used to showcase an image slideshow direct from Google Photos on smartphones.

OnePlus smartphones that will support Ambient mode include OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro.

OnePlus smartphones get Ambient mode: How to enable?

To activate the feature, users need to follow these simple steps:

Open the Google app on your smartphone

Go to the More option

Select Settings

Select Google Assistant

Tap on Assistant tab option

Click on Phone

Select Ambient mode

Latest technology news