OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 start receiving Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update: What's new

OnePlus 8 Pro starts receiving Android 11 update.

OnePlus recently started rolling out the open beta version of the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11. After fixing all the bugs, the company is now rolling out the stable version of the update for the masses. The Android 11 update has already started rolling out for the latest OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones.

The update has been rolled out for a very small percentage of users as of now. The company will soon be rolling out the OTA update for all the OnePlus 8 series users. OnePlus will also roll out the OxygenOS 11 update soon for OnePlus Nord as well as older devices including the OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6.

As of now, the company has not given us a proper rollout schedule. However, most of the eligible devices should get the Android 11-based update by the end of this year.

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 have started receiving the update via OTA. If the update is available for your device, you should get a notification about the availability of the same. Alternatively, one can also check for available updates manually by heading over to Settings > System > System Updates.

The Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update weighs in at around 2.8GB and will require the user to have a minimum 3GB of storage space available before installing the update.

As far as the changelog is concerned, Google has not made significant changes to the Android 11 update. However, OnePlus made quite a few noticeable changes to its OxygenOS 11. This means you will now see a fresh new UI, more customisation options, additional game space features and much more.

