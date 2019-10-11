OnePlus 7T Pro, McLaren Edition launched: Price and specification details

Image Source : TWITTER OnePlus 7T series launched at OnePlus Global launch evet in London

OnePlust finally launched its new OnePlus 7T Pro at its global launch event in London, the Chinese manufacturer also unveiled the McLaren edition of the device. The new series of launches come after the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV were unveiled last month.

OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition price

Talking about the pricing the OnePlus 7T Pro will come with a price tag of Rs 53,999 for its single storage variant with 8GB+256GB, while the McLaren edition of the phone will cost Rs 58,999 for 12GB+256GB variant.

The phone will be available on Amazon and OnePlus authorised stores in India.

Smooth, vivid, and incredibly responsive, the #OnePlus7TSeries has arrived. Our Fluid Display, with a 90 Hz refresh rate for unmatched smoothness and the latest HDR10+ technology for exceptional clarity, is our most breathtaking display yet pic.twitter.com/5LsEBdJEfO — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 11, 2019

The company has launched the device with launch offers that include an instant discount of Rs 3000 on purchase through HDFC Abnk cards. For the purchases made on Amazon, users can get Rs 1750 discount trough ICICI Bank

cards

OnePlus 7T Pro specifications

The OnePlus 7T Pro is very similar to its predecessor in, the OnePlus 7Pro, in terms of specifications with new features that include the latest Android 10, upgraded portrait mode and a macro mode.

The device comes with a 6.67-inch QHD+ 90 Hz AMOLED display with a pop-up selfie camera and 19.5:9 aspect ration. On the inside, it gets powered with Snapdragon 855+ SoC with Adreno 640 GPU paired with 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

It gets a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary lens assisted by an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel super wide-angle lens. On the front, OnePlus 7T Pro gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone also features the latest 30W dash charger that was introduced with the One Plus 7 Pro and gets packed with a 4085 mAH battery.