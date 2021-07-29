Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kit modular desktop PC with 11th Gen Core processors launched

Follow us on Image Source : INTEL Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kit launched.

Intel has announced the launch of the Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kit, which was code-named “Beast Canyon”. It is a highly modular desktop PC engineered for gaming, streaming and recording. The desktop PC comes with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors, support for full-size discrete graphics cards and a full range of I/O ports. It aims to deliver high-performance gameplay with smooth, immersive visuals.

Intel has designed the Beast Canyon in such a way that it offers powerful hardware inside an 8-liter. It also brings most of the customisation options that a full-fledged gaming rig would offer.

The Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kit comes with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor featuring eight cores, 16 threads, and up to 5.0 GHz frequency. The Kit is also available with an unlocked 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.

Some of its additional features include, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6E, a 2.5-gigabit Ethernet port, and a 650-watt internal power supply.

This can be customized with a full-size discrete graphics card, up to 64GB of dual-channel memory and massive storage options thanks to four M.2 slots.

Three large 92mm fans keep things cool and quiet during hours of heated gameplay. RGB under-chassis lighting and replaceable RGB front logo means each kit can have its own signature design inside and out.

The new Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kits are expected to be available starting Q3, 2021. Pricing starts at USD 1,150 and USD 1,350 for Intel Core i7 and Intel Core i9 kits, respectively.