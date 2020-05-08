Instagram glitch allowed iOS users to post long images, now fixed

Image Source : PIXABAY Instagram iOS app users faced a glitch that allowed them to post photos without needing to crop.

Instagram users recently spotted a bug where the app was allowing users to publish abnormally long posts on the iOS app. The social media giant later agreed there was a bug in the app which has now been fixed by the developers.

The Facebook-owned photo sharing platform has a fixed size and aspect ratio for the posts. However, due to the bug, the iOS app users were able to post some extra-long pictures. While the glitch was only reported by iOS users, Android users seemed to have a perfectly working Instagram application.

As for the people who were able to post such long pictures, they reported that the app did not give them an option to crop an image when they tried posting content on the app. The application usually offers a crop tool while selecting an image to make sure the images are uploaded according to the company’s policies and rules.

The bug was first reported by The Verge. However, it seems that the social media giant has now fixed the issue as iOS users are no longer able to post long pictures. Facebook sent out a mail to the publication saying, “We’re aware of a bug involving oversized photos on Instagram. We’re working quickly to fix the issue.”

As mentioned above, the bug was quickly fixed as the issue was reported by fairly less number of iOS users. While the glitch is gone for good, there are users who think that the glitch should have stayed as a feature.

While iOS users at least got to have some fun with the glitch, the Android users continued to experience a perfectly working application.

