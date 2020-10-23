Infinix Hot 10 gets a new 4GB RAM variant in India: Here's how much it costs

Image Source : INFINIX Infinix Hot 10 gets a new 4GB RAM variant in India.

Infinix has just announced the launch of the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the Infinix Hot 10. The smartphone is set to go on sale from 12 PM on October 29 via Flipkart. The key highlights of the smartphone include the 5,200mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G70 processor and the quad rear camera setup.

Infinix Hot 10 price in India

Infinix Hot 10 was launched with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage priced at Rs. 9,999. The all-new 4GB + 64GB variant will be available with a price tag of just Rs. 8,999. The handset is available Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, Obsidian Black and Ocean Wave colour variants.

Infinix Hot 10 Specifications

Infinix Hot 10 features a 6.78-inch HD+ IPS display. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor. It packs in up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expanded by up to 256GB via a memory card. All of this backed by a 5,200mAh battery with 18W fast charging and Power Marathon technology support.

In the camera department, the Infinix Hot 10 sports a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 16-megapixel primary camera, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Upfront, there is an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

