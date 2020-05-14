Free Fire announces Spine Punk event with exclusive rewards: How to play, event schedule and more

Image Source : FREE FIRE Free Fire’s latest event, Spine Punk announced.

Free Fire, just like its rivals, constantly updates the game with new features or events in order to keep the excitement levels high among the gamers. Garena has now announced the Free Fire Spine Punk event bringing exclusive rewards, exciting gameplay and more.

Garena’s Free Fire is encouraging the Survivors to join Spine Punk Peak Day as they are offering a free one emote to players who just log in and play the game once. Further, they can fight to win an Evolution Stone, which will help them win the Incubator Skin bundle. Earning such a reward is not easy as the Survivors will also need to Booyah once in Battle Royale mode to earn this extremely valuable item.

In order to make things exciting, Free Fire has announced that it will be hosting several pre and post-hype events prior and subsequent to Spine Punk Peak Day. These events include:

Let’s Punk Skull Exchange (May 9 - May 18)

During this event, Punk Skulls will be available to collect from airships flying over the game map. This can later be exchanged to earn an Evolution Stone, the Spikey Spine Loot Crate and the Punkster profile pic.

Punk Squad Event (May 13 - May 24)

With this new experience, the Survivors will need to join the Orange, Blue, or Purple Punk Squads. Once joined, the Survivors will need to help their squad by completing Punk Mission Board objectives to contribute to their score. This will help them in earning exclusive rewards such as the Street Dominance parachute and Spikey Spine Surfboard.

New Mode: Gun King (May 17 - May 24)

The Survivors will be presented with a random weapon at the start of their match. Once they manage to kill one or more opponents, they will be equipped with a new one that’s slightly more difficult to use. The first survivor to prove their mastery of anywhere between 13 to 16 weapons wins the game.

