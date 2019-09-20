Facebook to soon have interactive AR-based ads on its platforms

Facebook to come up with new interactive AR-based ad formats

In a bid to make advertising more interesting and interactive on its platform, Facebook is soon going to introduce digital advertising featuring Augmented reality, polls and games. The tech giant will introduce advertisements with AR, interactive games and polls on its platforms including Instagram and Messenger. These new ad formats come after Facebook recently introduced Poll stickers for Instagram Stories ads and Playable ads, an interactive video product that lets users install and try apps before buying them.

Speaking at the launch of the new ad formats, Facebook's Vice President of Global Business Marketing, Mark D'Arcy said, "Advertising needs to work harder than ever to be more relevant and rewarding for the people we're making it for.”

Users will soon come across ads that invite interactions from users, these ads will ask for your opinion or prompt action to play a game or maybe ask to use your camera to suggest how a particular sunglass will look on you. While these types of ads are not new to the digital platforms Facebook intends to make the user experience better. Direct interaction with the possible customer will help create a greater product recall value in the user's mind.

Facebook has recently been on target because of privacy breaches and data security scandals. While addressing these concerns Facebook assured users of data security and told that brands behind these ads won’t be able to access individual data of the users instead will get aggregate information of the total interactions with the ads and polls. Similarly, any images created by users through an AR ad can be saved to their camera roll but won’t be shared with advertisers.