COVID-19 | Bill Gates reveals a 3-step plan to fight the Coronavirus Pandemic: Know what it is

Bill Gates reveals his plan to fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Coronavirus Pandemic is not any far from turning into an epidemic. The deadly virus has taken the lives of thousands of people and the number of people tested positive around the globe is about to hit the one million mark. As countries are taking all the necessary steps to fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has just revealed his 3-step plan that must be taken by the US government to fight the pandemic.

Despite the Coronavirus Lockdown taking place in a lot of places including India, some states are still not following the necessary precautions. While people are still roaming around, there are some states that are completely ignoring these warnings. About this, Gates said, “In some states, beaches are still open; in others, restaurants still serve sit-down meals.” Being said that, Bill Gates suggests the US government takes strict actions and ensure a complete shutdown across various states.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Bill Gates said, “Until the case numbers start to go down across America — which could take 10 weeks or more — no one can continue business as usual or relax the shutdown.”

As far as the testing is concerned, the Gates suggests the federal government should offer better testing capabilities. Also, making these tests available for each and everyone would help to contain the spread of the virus. “We should also aggregate the results so we can quickly identify potential volunteers for clinical trials and know with confidence when it’s time to return to normal,” Gates wrote.

Bill Gates also says that these tests should be done on a priority basis. “First on the list should be people in essential roles such as health-care workers and first responders, followed by highly symptomatic people who are most at risk of becoming seriously ill and those who are likely to have been exposed,” he wrote.

For the development of vaccines, he said, “We should stick with the process that works: Run rapid trials involving various candidates and inform the public when the results are in. Once we have a safe and effective treatment, we’ll need to ensure that the first doses go to the people who need them most.” Also, he suggests we should not hurry for the vaccines as it is important to develop a “safe and effective vaccine” for the people.

Lastly, he believes that we can fight the crisis and still save more lives as he concluded the interview by saying, “I still believe that if we make the right decisions now, informed by science, data and the experience of medical professionals, we can save lives and get the country back to work.”