Best budget smartphones to buy in January 2020: Realme X2, Redmi Note 8 Pro and more

Best budget smartphones to buy

Best Budget Smartphones in January 2020

Realme X2

With the introduction of brands like Realme, the smartphone industry has become really aggressive in terms of pricing. The brands are now focusing on offering more features at lower price points. If you are on a hunt for a new smartphone, you know there are tons of options in the under Rs 20,000 segment. From Samsung Galaxy M40 to Redmi Note 8 Pro, here are the best budget smartphones you can consider buying in January 2020.

Realme X2

Realme has recently launched the Realme X2 smartphone in India. With its 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, the smartphone is aimed towards users who take a lot of pictures and videos. While the cameras are the focus here, the company has also slapped in a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor that feeds the hunger for mobile gamers. Other great features include VOOC Flash Charge fast charging support, 4,000mAh battery, up to 8GB of RAM and more. All of this comes at a starting price of Rs. 16,999.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note series has always been on the list of best budget smartphones. The series has also been immensely popular among the audience as well. It is because Xiaomi tries to become an all-rounder and still keep an aggressive price point. The latest Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup at the back that produces crisp and clear images. The handset comes with a massive 4,500mAh battery, which when combined with MIUI's aggressive battery management, delivers a great battery backup.

Redmi Note 8 Pro does not lack behind in terms of performance as it comes with the powerful MediaTek Helio G90T chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. While the base model is available with a price tag of Rs. 14,999, the top-end variant will set you back Rs.

Samsung Galaxy M40

Samsung Galaxy M40

In case you are looking for a smartphone from a tier-one brand and still want good overall experience, the Samsung Galaxy M40 is for you. The Galaxy M40 not only brings an exceptional Super AMOLED display, but it also comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset. It also gets a punch-hole design upfront, which Samsung likes to call an Infinity O Display. It also offers a decent triple camera setup at the back along with plenty of RAM and storage on board. Samsung Galaxy M40 comes in at a starting price of Rs. 16,999.

Nokia 7.2

Nokia 7.2

HMD Global recently launched the Nokia 7.2 in India. The smartphone is powered Google's Android One program, which means it will be one of the first smartphones to get the latest Android updates and it will also get frequent Android security updates. Nokia 7.2 is a phone aimed at users looking for a stock Android experience along with a trust that comes with a brand like Nokia. Nokia 7.2 is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 17,499.

My take: Redmi K20

Redmi K20 - best budget smartphone list

The budget segment is filled with dozens of great smartphones. While some focus on great cameras, others provide a beautiful design. However, Redmi K20 tries to nail it all and that is why it would be my personal pick if I had to buy a phone under Rs. 20,000.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 features a flame design at the back that sets it apart from all other phones in the category. It is also one of the few smartphones in this category to come with a pop-up selfie camera and a truly bezel-less display. As the Redmi K20 is basically a Redmi K20 Pro with a different processor, it also brings high-end cameras on board. The 48-megapixel triple camera setup at the back produces some extraordinary shots and even works well under low lighting conditions.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset, the Redmi K20 performs smoothly even when playing graphic-intensive games like Call of Duty: Mobile and PUBG Mobile. Redmi K20 also features an AMOLED panel that is quite close to what you get on Samsung smartphones, offering a great viewing experience for all sorts of content. And one can even watch that content all-day long, thanks to the great battery life and support for fast charging. All of this will set you back at least Rs. 19,999.

In a nutshell, all the smartphones mentioned in this list have something that set them apart. Even though the Redmi K20 is on a pricier side, it does bring a lot of features that make it worth spending that extra cash on.

Read Latest Tech Reviews and News

Also Read:

Jio WiFi calling: How to enable VoWiFi based calling on your Android, iOS smartphone

OnePlus 8 Lite new leaked images hint at three rear cameras, here’s all you need to know

Nokia to soon unveil an ‘Iconic’ Nokia Phone, hints new tweet