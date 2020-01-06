Nokia to soon unveil an ‘Iconic’ Nokia Phone, hints new tweet

Nokia Iconic Phone to arrive soon

As it’s 2020, we expect Nokia to launch new devices for us, as it does every year. While the HMD Global-owned company seems to delay the launch of its next flagship, it could still launch a smartphone, expected to be the reincarnation of an iconic Nokia device.

Iconic Nokia phone

According to a tweet by HMD Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas, Nokia will soon launch a revamped version of one of its classic phones quite soon.

This is the 4th year I buy new shoes in anticipation of #CES and #MWC and it looks like this will be the best year yet! Found this stunning pair of limited edition #adidas #originals. This can only mean that we should launch a new #nokia #original @nokiamobile 😉 #ChineseNewYear pic.twitter.com/JJmizUg3ke — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) January 4, 2020

Although the tweet doesn’t let out details, words such as ‘Nokia’ and ‘Original’ give us an inkling that will be the rebirth of an iconic Nokia Phone. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to make its entry on the occasion of Chinese New Year, which takes place on January 25.

This means Nokia could launch a new smartphone between CES 2020 and MWC 2020 tradeshows, scheduled to start from January 7 and February 26, respectively.

As a reminder, Nokia previously unveiled the Nokia 3310 in 2017 and the Nokia 8110 (the banana-shaped phone) in 2018, both being the refreshed versions of the yesteryears’ Nokia 3310 and 8110. We expect more details in the future.

Nokia 9.2 delayed

For those who don’t know, Nokia is expected to launch a new high-end smartphone dubbed the Nokia 9.2. The smartphone is expected to come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, which is the reason it has been allegedly delayed.

It is suggested that Nokia wanted to ship its 2020 flagship with the latest processor, which could not happen with its predecessor Nokia 9 PureView.

We will keep you updated about Nokia’s plans. Hence, stay tuned.

