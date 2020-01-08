Jio WiFi calling: How to enable VoWiFi based calling on your Android, iOS smartphone

Reliance Jio WiFi calling enabled in India.

After Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio has also enabled WiFi calling on its network. The VoWiFi based calling service will work on both Android and iOS devices across India. Jio has added the WiFi-based calling support to over 150 handsets and it will be rolled out nationwide by January 16, 2020. The telecom operator is working with various OEMs and will be bringing the support for mode devices soon.

What is VoWiFi?

VoWi-Fi or Voice over Wi-Fi calling is a new service launched by Reliance Jio that can help users in making calls using a Wi-Fi connection. If you have poor network coverage at your home, you can connect to a WiFi network to make regular calls without any trouble. This ensures enhanced voice and video-calling experience. Notably, the users will not be charged anything extra for using this feature.

How to enable on Android?

Head over to Settings

SIM card Settings

Look for "WiFi calling" or "VoWiFi" or "Make calls using WiFi" toggle

Enable the toggle

How to enable on iOS?

Open Settings

Head over to Phone > WiFi Calling

Turn on "WiFi calling on this iPhone"

What devices are supported?

As of now, only a limited number of devices support WiFi calling on Jio. Apple iPhone 6s and later are supported along with flagship Samsung devices like Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10 and more. Even a few mid-range and budget devices like Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy A70 and more are also supported. Jio has listed only three Xiaomi devices in the list including the Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro and the Poco F1. Unfortunately, there are no OnePlus or Oppo smartphones listed. In order to go through the complete list, you can head over to Jio's website.