Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access program goes live: How to download the game on Android

Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the most awaited games of the year. While the game is yet to officially launch for the masses, Krafton has today announced Early Access to the game in India. The Early Access program will be available on Google Play Store only to players in India. Using the early access program, the users will become the testers for the game and they can help in finding any bugs or issues ahead of the official launch.

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access can be accessed from the game's official website. Head over to the game's website (battlegroundsmobileindia.com) and tap on the Early Access. This will redirect you to a Google Play Store link. The link is currently working on a first come first serve basis. So, in case you are really keen to try out the new game, you should hurry.

It is also recommended that the link that you access should come only through the company's official website as other links could be malicious.

Krafton has also made it clear that the progress made while in Early Access will carry over to the final version of the game including in-game purchases. So, the gamers can enjoy the game completely without any issues. An increasing number of Early Access slots will be made available frequently throughout the day. The link for the Early Access will remain the same as available on the game's official website.