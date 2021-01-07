Image Source : APPLE Apple working on cheaper AirPods Max with plastic design.

Apple is reportedly working on a relatively cheaper version of AirPods Max headphones with a few changes. The next AirPods Max would be lighter than its sibling that weighs roughly 384 grams, with a plastic build instead of machine-textured anodized aluminium ear cups and stainless steel headband, reports GizmoChina.

The upcoming cheaper model of the Apple AirPods Max headphones could be priced around $350, the report said on Thursday. To recall, AirPods Max was launched the last month with high-fidelity sound, Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation and spatial audio for Rs 59,900.

AirPods Max uses Adaptive EQ to adjust the sound to the fit and seal of the ear cushions by measuring the sound signal delivered to a user and adjusting the low and mid-frequencies in real-time - bringing rich audio that captures every detail.

Switching between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode can be done with a single press using the noise control button. AirPods Max offers battery life with up to 20 hours of high-fidelity audio, talk time, or movie playback with Active Noise Cancellation and spatial audio enabled.