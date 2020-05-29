Friday, May 29, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology News
  4. iPhone 12 to reportedly arrive in November, later than the usual time

iPhone 12 to reportedly arrive in November, later than the usual time

iPhone 12 is expected to get four variants, come with A14 Bionic chipset and more. Read on to know more

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: May 29, 2020 13:39 IST
apple, apple iphone, iphone, iphone 12, iphone 12 launch, iphone 12 features, iPhone 12 specificatio
Image Source : APPLE

The recently-launched iPhone SE 2020

Apple is likely to delay the launch of new iPhone 12 series by at least two months which may take place in November instead of the usual mid-September time-frame. According to a report by investment bank Cowen, Apple's second-quarter production is expected to be 35 million units, down 5 per cent from the first quarter and down 13 per cent from the same period last year.

The analyst said that the production supply chain has generally returned to normal output rates, but downstream demand remains uncertain. Cowen predicts that Apple's iPhone shipments in the second quarter will reach 30 million.

Jon Prosser, a reliable Apple insider, earlier said there is also the possibility that a later iPhone 12 launch event could allow more people to attend in person.

The late announcement will give the Cupertino-based tech giant time to reopen more stores in different markets that are closed due to lockdown. Apple has so far reopened 256 out of its over 500 retail stores.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X