New Floor video calling platform is here compete with Zoom, Microsoft Teams and more

Floor competes with Zoom, Teams and more

10Times, a business events discovery platform has introduced a video calling platform known as Floor. The new Floor video calling platform will help conduct live events such as buyer-seller meets, tradeshows, conferences, seminars, summits, meetups, and more. The platform comes aims to compete against the likes of Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet among others. Read on to know more about it.

Floor video calling platform

The new video calling platform will conduct one-on-one, one-to-many and many-to-many interactions with ease and tries to cover various events online for users to join, especially during the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown situation. The platform's main area is covering events since the company has expertise in it.

Commenting on the product launch, Mr Atul Todi, CEO & Co-founder, 10Times said, "With the unprecedented and crippling impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global businesses, effective physical interaction and live engagement is sadly off the cards for an indefinite period for a large audience. During such times of immobility, FLOOR aims to bring the community together and allow unlocking of opportunities through events."

Floor comes with various features such as audience polls, Q&A, social forum, user matching for networking, content sharing, etc. essential to keep users engaged and host a valuable live-event. The platform serves as both a video calling platform and online events management platform.

It is suggested that Floor is a secure platform and can allow for millions using the app without any issues.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage