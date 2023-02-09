Just Corseca launches SUSHI GRANDE portable 40W stereo wireless speaker at Rs 2,699

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Just Corseca launches SUSHI GRANDE portable 40W stereo wireless speaker

Just Corseca, a gadget accessory and consumer electronics brand, has launched its new portable wireless speaker named SUSHI GRANDE. The new speaker has been priced at Rs 4,299, but it is available at a discounted price of Rs 2,699 on e-commerce portals.

ALSO READ: Apple rolls-out software update for tvOS and HomePod

SUSHI GRANDE speaker has a silicone-ABS body and is surrounded by fabric. This speaker comes with super BASS for enhanced music experience and an in-built advanced digital signal processor. It has twin 20W drivers, delivering crisp treble, perfect mids, and specially enhanced bass at any volume.

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire MAX codes to redeem for today: Know when, where and how to get them

The new SUSHI GRANDE is said to be compatible with all smartphones, tablets, computers, laptops, TVs, and MP3 players, along with any device supporting Bluetooth or has an Audio-out port, the speaker is ready to entertain you within seconds.

ALSO READ: Fake ChatGPT apps are stealing data and must be deleted immediately: Here is the list

You can also use the built-in FM player for local terrestrial music, or plug in a USB/SD Card with your favourite music for entertainment on the go. Thanks to the built-in highly sensitive 4013 electret condenser microphone, you can use the SUSHI GRANDE as a hands-free audio unit for voice calls or video chats. The speaker is backed by an in-built 18,650 lithium battery which is claimed to deliver 10 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Pricing and Availability:

The Just Corseca Sushi Grande 40W Wireless Speaker is available at Rs 2,699 and those who are interested to buy it can visit the e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and Nykaa and more. The product comes with a 12 months warranty as well.

Latest Technology News