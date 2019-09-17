OnePlus 7T series to be launched in India on Sep 26, ahead of global launch on Oct 10

One Plus will launch its new One Plus 7T and One Plus TV on September 29 at an event in New Delhi

Amidst reports of launch of the OnePlus TV in India, the company has also announced the launch date for OnePlus 7T phones. The phones will be launched along with the OnePlus TV at an event in Delhi on September 26. These OnePlus devices will be first launched in India and global launch on October 10 will follow.

In a tweet on Monday, OnePlus gave a clear hint about the launch of the phone on September 26. Later, it was confirmed by an official press release of the company.

This marks a big leap in our journey to share the best technology together with our community. Are you ready for #ANewEra? pic.twitter.com/H0ywOkodLS — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) September 16, 2019

OnePlus 7T launch event tickets are listed OnePlus’ official for Rs 999. Along with it, the event will also be live-streamed on the company's official website along with OnePlus’ official Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

The internet has been flooded with leaks about the expected specifications of the product. The One Plus 7T is expected to get a 90Hz 6.55-inch AMOLED display with HDR 10+ support. The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC with 8GB of RAM and @56 GB of storage. Talking about the camera on the phone it could feature a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.6 aperture along with a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 120-degree field of view. The comes is also expected to come with a 3800 mAH battery and One Plus's Dash charger. There hasn’t been any confirmation about the launch of One Plus 7T pro by the company.

After the launch of Motorola TV, OnePlus TV could also be launched in different screen size variant to increase its market reach.

The devices are expected to go on sale from September 29, the day Amazon’s Great India Festival Sale begins.