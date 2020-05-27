WhatsApp Web: How to enable dark mode with this little trick?

Image Source : WHATSAPP How to get dark mode on WhatsApp Web

The dark mode is one feature popular messaging platform WhatsApp waited for a while. After months of wait, WhatsApp for Android, as well as, WhatsApp for iOS finally got the dark mode to use. Now, WhatsApp Web is also expected to get the popular feature. However, we don't know when exactly the Facebook-owned app's web version will get it. Having said that, if you use WhatsApp Web quite often and need dark mode on it too, there is a little trick you can go for to enable WhatsApp Web dark mode. Read on to know how you can do it.

WhatsApp Web dark mode: How to enable it?

Since dark mode on WhatsApp Web isn't official as of now, you need to go for a simple workaround to get the dark theme on the platform. For this, you are required to follow these simple steps:

Open Google Search and head to WhatsApp Web

Open your Android or iOS smartphone to scan the QR code on the display by heading to the Settings>WhatsApp Web options

Now you will be logged into the web version of your WhatsApp

Now that you are on the web interface of your WhatsApp, right-click to select the 'Inspect' option from the menu.

You can also use the keyboard shortcut 'Ctrl+Shift+I'

Image Source : VANSHIKA MALHOTRA WhatsApp Web light mode

Once done, you will see the source of the page in the right part of the screen

The source page has various options in the top section such as Elements, Console, Sources, Network, and Performance. You need to tap on the Elements section

Once there, you will find a string of code written as 'body class=web' at the top

All you have to do is, add the word 'dark' to the string so that the new string code 'body class=web dark' is formed

Now press enter and voila! WhatsApp Web dark mode is enabled

Image Source : VANSHIKA MALHOTRA WhatsApp Web dark mode

You can close the source page to start using WhatsApp Web in dark mode. One thing worth noting is that if you refresh the page or close to, WhatsApp for Web will go back to the original; light theme. So if you want to use it in the dark mode, you have to apply this trick each time you log in to WhatsApp Web.

I hope the aforementioned hack helps you get dark mode on WhatsApp Web until it officially gets announced. Once that happens, we will let you know.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage