Lockdown 4.0: How to check e-pass status in Aarogya Setu app on Android, iOS

Aarogya Setu app now has over 11 crore registered users as the Indian government has made it mandatory. The contact tracing application aims to keep people safe by alerting them if they came close to a COVID-19 suspect. Apart from the latest updates on the Coronavirus Pandemic, the app has a lot on offer. One of the features that managed to go under the radar is the e-pass feature.

During the COVID-19 Lockdown, the Indian government allotted e-pass to people who had to travel even during the tough times. These e-passes are being used by health care workers, grocery store workers, chemists and more. Now, the government has even introduced interstate travel which will allow migrants to go back to their homes.

In this digital world, we are able to apply for these e-passes online using the official website. However, once we get the pass, it gets quite difficult to make sure it is saved in the right location on our smartphone. Aarogya Setu app aims to solve this problem by integrating the e-pass feature in the app.

While users will not be able to apply for an e-pass using the Aarogya Setu app, they will be able to organize all the e-passes allotted to them at one place. Here’s how it works:

Download and install Aarogya Setu app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store

Open the app and set it up by following the on-screen instructions

Tap on the e-pass tab on the top right corner

Here, you should be able to see the e-passes allotted to you, if any. As mentioned earlier, the app does not allow you to apply for an e-pass from here. Also, you will not be able manually to add an e-pass here using the six-digit code provided to you.

Aarogya Setu app basically synchronises with the government websites in order to display an e-pass once it is allotted to you. You need to make sure that you have logged into the Aarogya Setu app using the same phone number that you are using to register for an e-pass.

Meanwhile, NITI Aayog has finally open-sourced the code of the Aarogya Setu Android app. This comes weeks after privacy concerns raised by various experts. By making the app open-source, the government is now welcoming developers to make the app even more secure and integrate more essential features in the code.

