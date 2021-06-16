Fathers Day 2021: Mobile games that you can play with your dad on Android, iOS

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Here are a few games that you can play with your dad to celebrate the Fathers Day 2021.

As a young child or even as a grown-up, you may be hesitant and need to think multiple times to express your love and gratitude towards your dad – on the usual days. However, on Father’s Day, you have the wonderful opportunity to say “love you papa!” in a number of innovative ways – one of the ideas being spending some quality time with your ‘dear dad’ by playing some video games with him.

With that in mind, below we have curated a list of 5 mobile games that you can enjoy with your dad on Father’s Day this year:

Ludo

Ludo is a game that would evoke so many emotions and childhood memories. In the post Corona era, playing Ludo online (via mobile) has become all the rage. You can play Ludo with your dad through apps like Ludo King and Ludo Superstar on Playstore. EWar Games also has an easy-to-play interface that enables you to practice games and even participate in various tables.

Chess

It is a mind game which is not played or liked by everyone, yet those who have played it from their childhood enjoy it the most and are devoted towards playing Chess. Get over the old Chess Board – because there’s a more interesting and exciting way to play the royal game with its king, queen, bishop and pawn moves now; enter – multiplayer chess on EWar which gives you the opportunity to play chess and win exciting rewards.

Poker

If your dad is a card game enthusiast, he will surely love playing Poker on a smartphone. Poker is one of those skill-based games that you can learn to play in 5-10 minutes and then start winning big on apps like Baazi Games or EWar.

Pool

8-ball pool or 9-ball pool are popular emulati0n games that you might have already played on your phone with your friends, but this time try playing it with your dad. Since ‘accuracy’ and ‘skill’ is always the key to winning virtual pool games, you never know that your dad may even surprise you to come up with some great tips in terms of hitting the ‘cue ball’ (especially if he has some previous offline billiard playing experience, he shall be able to put it to good use here)!

Ant Smash

Ant Smash is another perfect time pass game to play with your father this Father’s Day. While most apps offer Ant Smash as a free click-and-play game, but on EWar app, you can play this casual game and win exciting cash prizes.