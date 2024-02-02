World no.1 Rohan Bopanna presents his Australian Open 2024 winning racket to PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : ROHAN BOPANNA/X Rohan Bopanna with PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi on February 2, 2024

India's veteran tennis player Rohan Bopanna met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday and presented the racket that brought him the Australian Open 2024 title last week. Bopanna shared some pictures of him representing the Australian Open Cup and his racket with Modi and thanked the latter for acknowledging his glory in Melbourne.

"I had the privilege to meet our honourable Prime Minister Modi ji today," Bopanna wrote in his X post. "This acknowledgement is very humbling & it was my honour to present the very racket that led me to become World No. 1 and the AO grand slam champion. Your grace has left me inspired & encouraged, PMOIndia."

The 43-year-old Bengaluru-born Bopanna became the only fourth Indian after legendary Sania Mirza, Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupati to clinch the Grand Slam title and top the ATP rankings in doubles. Bopanna also scripted history at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou by claiming a Gold medal in the mixed doubles with Rutuja Bhosale.

Bopanna, who won his first Grand Slam title at the French Open 2017, has been in sensational form on ATP tours lately. He and Ebden tasted defeats in the Paris Masters and Adelaide International recently but displayed utter dominance at Melbourne Park in two weeks of the Australian Open.

Bopanna-Ebden registered a thrilling 7-6, 7-5 win against unseeded Italian dup of Andrea Vavassori and Simone Bolelli at the Rod Laver Arena. Both Bopanna and Ebden counted on their experience by clinching the first-set tiebreaker by 7-0 and seemed too strong for their opponent in the second set.