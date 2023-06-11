French Open Final: Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud, Where to Watch in India, Live Streaming details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud in French Open final

French Open 2023 will conclude with the mega clash in the men's singles final event where Novak Djokovic will take on Casper Ruud on Sunday, June 11. The Serbian legend is just a win away from recording his 23rd Grand Slam title and third at Roland-Garros. Djokovic beat title-favorite Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final by 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 after the Spanish suffered cramps in the third set.

Ruud, fourth-ranked Norwegian, has entered the French Open final for the second consecutive year. His nine of ten ATP title wins have come at clay, so it will be a mouth-watering clash at Philippe-Chatrier. Ruud beat German ace Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 in the semi-final and Holger Rune in the quarter-final to increase his bid for the maiden Grand Slam title.

French Open 2023 Final, Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud - When & Where to Watch in India?

Tennis fans in India can watch the French Open Final 2023 live telecast on Sony TEN. The men's singles final game between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud will be played at 6:30 PM IST on June 11 at the famous Philippe-Chatrier court. Indian users can also enjoy live streaming on the SonyLiv website and application with a premium subscription.

French Open 2023 Final - Where to Watch outside India?

France - France TV sport, Amazon Prime Video

Europe (All territories) - Eurosport

United Kingdom - Eurosport, discovery+

USA - NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports

Canada - RDS, TSN

Latin America - ESPN

Brazil - SporTV, ESPN

North Africa & Middle East - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sport, Canal+

Asia (All Territories) - beinSPORTS

China - CMG, Shinai Sports

Taiwan - ELTA TV

Vietnam - VTVCab

Japan - WOWOW

Australia - Nine Network

New Zealand - Sky Sport

South Korea - tvN Sports

Latest Sports News