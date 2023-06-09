French Open 2023, Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic: Where to Watch in India, Live Streaming details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY French Open 2023 semi-final Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Where to watch

The world no.1 Carlos Alcaraz will clash against the 22-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in the French Open 2023 semi-final game on Friday, June 9. The Serbian remains the favorite to reach the final as he continues to hunt the record-breaking 23rd title in Rafael Nadal's absence. On the other hand, Alcaraz will target his maiden title at Roland-Garros after clinching his first Grand Slam glory in the US Open last year.

Alcaraz was dominant against tough opponents Denis Shapovalov and Lorenzo Musetti in the third and fourth rounds. He faced the world no.5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-final but it was another one-sided affair as Alcaraz's serve proved too strong for the Greek star. On the other hand, Djokovic beat Russia's Karen Khachanov 4-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the quarter-final in his first real test at Roland-Garros this year.

Surprisingly, both Alcaraz and Djokovic have faced each other only once, with the Spaniard recording a thrilling 6-7, 7-5, 7-6 win over the Serbian in the Madrid Masters last year. With crowd favorites Nadal and Andy Murray missing the tournament, this will be the most anticipated game at French Open this year. In the second semi-final, the world no.4 and last year's runner-up Casper Ruud will take on German ace Alexander Zverev.

French Open 2023 semi-final, Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic - When & Where to Watch in India?

Tennis fans in India can watch the French Open semi-final 2023 live telecast on Sony TEN. The first semi-final game between Alcaraz and Djokovic will start at 6:15 PM IST at Philippe-Chatrier court while the second semi-final clash between Ruud and Zverev will be played at 9:00 PM IST on June 9. Indian users can also enjoy the game on the SonyLiv website and application with a premium subscription.

French Open 2023 semi-final - Where to Watch outside India?

France - France TV sport, Amazon Prime Video

Europe (All territories) - Eurosport

United Kingdom - Eurosport, discovery+

USA - NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports

Canada - RDS, TSN

Latin America - ESPN

Brazil - SporTV, ESPN

North Africa & Middle East - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sport, Canal+

Asia (All Territories) - beinSPORTS

China - CMG, Shinai Sports

Taiwan - ELTA TV

Vietnam - VTVCab

Japan - WOWOW

Australia - Nine Network

New Zealand - Sky Sport

South Korea - tvN Sports

Latest Sports News