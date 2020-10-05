French Open 2020 | Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev reach last eight at Roland Garros for first time

Image Source : AP Stefanos Tsitsipas

No. 5-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 13-seeded Andrey Rublev reached the last eight at Roland Garros for the first time.

Tsitsipas won 6-3, 7-6 (9), 6-2 against No. 18-seeded Grigor Dimitrov and Rublev beat unseeded Marton Fucsovics 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Tsitsipas has some treatement for an irritation to his eye at the start of the second set and saved two set points in the tiebreaker.

“I feel irritation in my eye and it happened in my previous matches as well. It’s still a bit irritated, I think it’s red,” Tsitsipas said. “The tiebreak was very tense, the tiebreak was where all the money was. I showed lots of discipline.”

Rublev saved three set points serving at 5-4 down and 0-40 in the fourth set, then won on his second match point when Fucsovics put a forehand into the net.

The 22-year-old Rublev is a two-time U.S. Open quarterfinalist, but had never been beyond the first round in Paris.

In remaining men's fourth-round play, top-ranked Novak Djokovic was facing 15th-seeded Karen Khachanov.

