Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic on brink of history, but is Melbourne Park ready for coronation?

Novak Djokovic could script history at the Australian Open 2023 as he resides on the brink of history. Currently, with nine Australian Open titles in men’s singles, Djokovic will look to reach the decima of titles at Melbourne Park in the coming week. If does succeed in winning the AO 2023, he will be just the second men’s player after Rafael Nadal to win a major title on more than 10 occasions.

Can Djokovic go all the way?

One of the best hard-court players of all time, Djokovic will have luck on his side knowing he remains the only player in the tournament to have won the tournament. The early exit of Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev will be a major boost while US Open Champion and World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz did not stop at the Australia Open due to injury.

On the horizon, the 35-year-old will be in search of redemption knowing he was not allowed to participate in the Australian Open in 2022. His unvaccinated status meant that Australian authorities did not permit him to participate in the tournament. Technically, Djokovic has not lost at the Australian Open since a fourth Round exit in 2018 against Chung Hyeon. He won the tournament in 2019, 2020 and 2021 before being deported in 2022.

Djokovic’s Grand Slam career

Australian Open 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021

French Open 2016, 2021

Wimbledon 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022

US Open 2011, 2015, 2018

Nadal’s record also on the cards

If Djokovic does go all the way, he will equal Nadal’s record for most singles Grand Slam titles with 22. Currently, the Spaniard is top of the chart followed by the Serb and Roger Federer with 20 and will look to go level with Nadal.

A win at the Rod Laver Arena for Djokovic will also see him narrow the gap for most Grand Slam titles in the singles division in both men’s and women’s departments. Currently, Australia’s great Margaret Court tops the list with 24 major titles followed b Serena Williams with 23 majors. Nadal is currently level with Steffi Graff with 22 major titles followed by Djokovic and Federer with 21 and 20 majors respectively.

