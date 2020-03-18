Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Laver Cup 2020 to go on as scheduled despite French Open rescheduling

The annual Laver Cup tournament will continue as planned, comfirmed the organisers on Wednesday. The tournament will go on despite French Open's postponement amid coronavirus fears.

French Open announced on Tuesday that the tournament will be held from September 20 to October 4 instead of the original timetable of May-June.

"This announcement came as a surprise to us and our partners -- Tennis Australia, the USTA and the ATP. It raises many questions and we are assessing the situation," Laver Cup said via an official statement

"At this time, we want our fans, sponsors, broadcasters, staff, volunteers, players and the great city of Boston to know that we intend to hold Laver Cup 2020 as currently scheduled."

Laver Cup is slated to be held from September 25-27 at TD Garden in Boston.

Meanwhile, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) has said that they are considering postponing the US Open.

"These are unprecedented times, though, and we are assessing all of our options, including the possibility of moving the tournament to a later date," the USTA said in a statement.

The tournament is scheduled to start in August. The USTA further stated that the decision will be made considering all the concerning bodies.

"At a time when the world is coming together, we recognize that such a decision should not be made unilaterally, and therefore the USTA would only do so in full consultation with the other Grand Slam tournaments, the WTA and ATP, the ITF and our partners, including the Laver Cup," the USTA said.