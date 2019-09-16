Monday, September 16, 2019
     
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks down after watching video of his late father

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo broke into tears after watching a video of his late father praising him.

New Delhi Published on: September 16, 2019 18:50 IST
 Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo recently broke down in tears after he was shown footage of his late father which he had never seen before. During an interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo saw a clip of his late father Jose Dinis Aveiro, where he was talking of the pride he felt for his son.

The Juventus star couldn't stop his emotions and broke down saying: "I never saw the video. I never saw that video. Unbelievable."

When asked by Morgan what it was that upset him, Ronaldo said: "To be the number one and he doesn't see anything. He doesn't see me receive awards." Morgan further added: "He never saw how great you became."

"Never. My family see, my mum, my brothers, even my old son, but my father, he didn't see nothing, and it was... he died young," an emotional Ronaldo expressed.

Ronaldo's father passed away on the eve of Manchester United's Champions League group game with Villarreal in September 2005 at the age of 52 following a battle with alcoholism.

