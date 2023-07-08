Archery Youth C'ships: Aditi Swami becomes U-18 compound champion, joins list of three Indians to bag medal

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER SCREENGRAB Aditi Swami

Archery Youth C'ships: India's 16-year-old Aditi Swami on Saturday became the U-18 compound World Champion after she defeated USA's Leann Drake at Limerick, Ireland. The young Indian star got the better of Drake to hand a defeat by 142-136. She is now only the fourth Indian to bag a medal in the event.

After winning the Gold medal in India's women's under-18 compound team, Aditi kept her brilliance going in the tournament. She dominated the first end and took a five-point lead at the interval. The 16-year-old then kept her charge going for the coveted medal and bagged it with a six-point lead.

Aditi was part of the Indian trio of Aishwarya Sharma, Aditi Swami and Ekta Rani that defeated the USA team in a U-18 team compound final on Thursday. India made a comeback from trailing to clinch the nail-biter by 214-12.

Aditi's individual Gold was India's fourth yellow metal in the event and eighth overall. They have clinched three Bronze and one Silver. India also won the U-21 team gold after the U-18 team's effort. India's Avneet Kaur, Parneet Kaur and Pragati defeated a Mexico team.

Notably, Aditi won a Bronze medal in Medellin, Colombia last month on her senior debut at the World Cup. She also has an individual Silver to show which she won at the Asia Cup Leg 3

