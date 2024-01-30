Sports Ministry warns suspended WFI president Sanjay Singh of legal action over 'dubious claims'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sanjay Singh, the suspended WFI president claimed that the body is coming back to power in a few days' time

The Union Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry has pulled up Sanjay Singh, the suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president for unsubstantiated claims. The ministry further reminded him that the ongoing nationals that are being conducted in Pune haven't been recognised and weren't sanctioned since they are not organised by the ad-hoc committee appointed by it. Singh in an interview on Tuesday, January 30 further reiterated that he doesn't recognise the committee and claimed that he and the WFI are coming back to power in a few days.

"This has reference to the Ministry’s letter dated 07.01.2024 whereby it had categorically been made clear that any championship or competition organized by the suspended Executive Committee/Members of the WFI will be treated as an un- sanctioned/un-recognized competition, and that only the IOA appointed Ad Hoc Committee for Wrestling would be authorized to conduct the national wrestling championships for various age groups which shall be treated as recognized competitions," the Sports Ministry said in a letter to Sanjay Singh.

Taking cognisance of the interview, the ministry pulled up Sanjay Singh for confusing the athletes and causing anxiety and if he continues to do so, legal action could be the next possibility while labelling it whatever he said 'baseless'.

"Reports have been received from various quarters and the media that you are conducting some national level championships/competitions at Pune from 29th to 31st January, 2024. Further, based on an interview of yourself given to a national newspaper published on 30.01.2024, certain completely baseless statements have emerged which are causing confusion and anxiety among the athletes and others concerned with Wrestling. Further, certain claims are being made by you pertaining to the recognition of the currently under-suspension Executive Committee of the WFI and about the competitions being held by you at Pune are being made, which are again absolutely baseless and mischievous," the said letter added.

"In light of the above, you are hereby strongly advised to desist from making any further unsubstantiated claims regarding the status of the Wrestling Federation of India. Please be advised that failure to adhere to this caution may compel the Ministry to consider further legal action, including but not limited to legal proceedings for spreading misinformation and unsubstantiated claims and any other relevant charges as per the laws of the country," the ministry further added.

Singh, despite the suspension, has remained adamant that he recognised neither the suspension nor the ad-hoc committee appointed by the ministry. Hence, Singh went out and declared nationals in Pune from January 29-31 while not paying heed to the already announced dates of nationals in Jaipur from February 2-5. Even in the interview with The Indian Express, Singh talked only about the Pune nationals and that only the wrestling from those games will be recognised for Olympic qualifications while not from Jaipur, which the committee had approved.