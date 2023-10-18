India TV Sports Wrap on October 18: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Netherlands outclassed South Africa to pull off another upset in the ICC World Cup 2023. The Dutch prevailed over the Proteas by 38 runs in a rain-shortened game. Meanwhile, New Zealand take on Afghanistan in their fourth World Cup contest in Chennai. Here are top 10 trending sports stories on October 18.
Top 10 Trending Sports Stories
Paul van Meekeren delivers for Netherlands 3 years after delivering food, his old post goes viral
Netherlands' star with the ball Paul van Meekeren's three-year-old post is going viral after he helped Netherlands beat South Africa in World Cup 2023
RCB shares heart-warming post for Roelof van der Merwe after Netherlands win over South Africa
IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore have shared a heart-warming post for Dutch player Roelof van der Merwe after Netherlands' win
Pakistan resgister maiden win in football World Cup qualifying after win over Cambodia
Pakistan have registered their first-ever win in football World Cup qualifying as they edged past Cambodia 1-0.
England confirm ticket for European Championship after win over Italy
England defeated Italy 3-1 to confirm their place in the European Championship
Denmark edge past San Marino to deny them dream win
Denmark overcame a tough challenge from San Marino to beat them 1-0
Aussie cricketers make 'fighting fund' for country's netball players
Australian cricketers have made a fund called 'fighting fund' to help the country's netball players
Brazil go down to Uruguay 2-0 loss, Neymar suffers injury
Neymar suffered an injury in Brazil's loss to Uruguay in World Cup qualifiers
New Zealand face Afghanistan in World Cup 2023 in Chennai
New Zealand will be up against Afghanistan in the 16th match of World Cup qualifier at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai
'Happy to get first win out of way': Netherlands captain Edwards Scott after beating South Africa
Netherlands captain opened on the historic win against South Africa, claiming he is happy with the first win
Tom Latham claims he looks to act according to what team needs from his captaincy
New Zealand's stand-in captain Tom Latham has claimed that he looks to work how the team needs him from the captaincy point of view