India TV Sports Wrap on October 18: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Netherlands and New Zealand cricket players.

Netherlands outclassed South Africa to pull off another upset in the ICC World Cup 2023. The Dutch prevailed over the Proteas by 38 runs in a rain-shortened game. Meanwhile, New Zealand take on Afghanistan in their fourth World Cup contest in Chennai. Here are top 10 trending sports stories on October 18.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Paul van Meekeren delivers for Netherlands 3 years after delivering food, his old post goes viral

Netherlands' star with the ball Paul van Meekeren's three-year-old post is going viral after he helped Netherlands beat South Africa in World Cup 2023

RCB shares heart-warming post for Roelof van der Merwe after Netherlands win over South Africa

IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore have shared a heart-warming post for Dutch player Roelof van der Merwe after Netherlands' win

Pakistan resgister maiden win in football World Cup qualifying after win over Cambodia

Pakistan have registered their first-ever win in football World Cup qualifying as they edged past Cambodia 1-0.

England confirm ticket for European Championship after win over Italy

England defeated Italy 3-1 to confirm their place in the European Championship

Denmark edge past San Marino to deny them dream win

Denmark overcame a tough challenge from San Marino to beat them 1-0

Aussie cricketers make 'fighting fund' for country's netball players

Australian cricketers have made a fund called 'fighting fund' to help the country's netball players

Brazil go down to Uruguay 2-0 loss, Neymar suffers injury

Neymar suffered an injury in Brazil's loss to Uruguay in World Cup qualifiers

New Zealand face Afghanistan in World Cup 2023 in Chennai

New Zealand will be up against Afghanistan in the 16th match of World Cup qualifier at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

'Happy to get first win out of way': Netherlands captain Edwards Scott after beating South Africa

Netherlands captain opened on the historic win against South Africa, claiming he is happy with the first win

Tom Latham claims he looks to act according to what team needs from his captaincy

New Zealand's stand-in captain Tom Latham has claimed that he looks to work how the team needs him from the captaincy point of view

Latest Sports News