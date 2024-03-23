India TV Sports Wrap on March 23: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PTI India TV Sports Wrap.

IPL 2024 kick-started with a victory for the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The second day of the tournament has two double-headers in store for the fans as Punjab Kings will lock horns with Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Punjab Kings to face Delhi Capitals in match 2 of IPL 2024

PBKS will take on Delhi in the second game of the IPL 2024 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Saturday (March 23).

Kolkata Knight Riders to square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad

KKR will take the field against SRH in the third match of IPL 2024 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Kidambi Srikanth to face Lin Chun-Yi in Swiss Open semis

Kidambi Srikanth will take the court against Lin Chun-Yi of Chinese Taipei in the semifinals of the Swiss Open.

Sri Lanka post 280 in first innings of first Test against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka have posted 280 runs in the first innings of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet on a green wicket with the help of centuries from Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis.

Mustafizur Rahman becomes first Bangladesh player to bag four-for in IPL

Left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman has become the first Bangladesh player to claim a four-wicket haul in the Indian Premier League.

CSK beat RCB in IPL 2024 curtain-raiser

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings got the better of RCB in the first match of IPL 2024 by six wickets.

Priyanshu Rajawat crashes out of Swiss Open

India's emerging shuttler Pruyanshu Rajawat lost his Swiss Open quarters fixture 21-15, 21-19 against Chou Tien Chen and got eliminated from the tournament.

Kiran George loses Swiss Open quarters match to Rasmus Gemke

Rasmus Gemke of Denmark beat Kiran George 21-23, 21-17, 21-15 to end his hopes of advancing to the semis.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand suffer elimination in Swiss Open

The Indian women's doubles pair lost the quarterfinal clash to Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu of Australia by 21-14, 21-15.

Rishabh Pant set to return to competitive cricket for first time after car crash