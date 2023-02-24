India pays big price for WFI controversy, lose hosting rights of Asian Wrestling Championships in New Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India pay big price for WFI controversy, lose hosting rights of Asian Wrestling Championships in New Delhi

India have paid a big price for the recent controversy surrounding the administration of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) after the sport's global governing body - United World Wrestling (UWW) took away the rights to host the Asian Wrestling Championships (AWC). The tournament was supposed to be held from March 28 to April 2 in New Delhi but will now have to be shifted out of the Indian capital.

Image Source : GETTYWrestlers Protest against WFI in January 2023

Big setback for India

The news comes as a big setback for India as they try to clear the air in the situation surrounding the protest from wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and several others. The protestors took it to the floor in January to show their anger against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and his administration.

The government later formed a committee to carry out the investigation which consisted of seven members while the India Olympic Association (IOA) also started a separate investigation into the matter. The big jolt now means, the UWW will be in search of a new host and is likely to announce it in the coming days.

Astana to host AWC after Delhi jolt

The Asian Wrestling Championship has been shifted from New Delhi to Astana, where it will be held from April 7-15, global body United World Wrestling (UWW) said on Thursday.

The tournament was originally scheduled to be held in New Delhi from March 28 to April 2 but UWW was forced to change the host of the continental championships due to the recent developments in Indian wrestling and a pending inquiry by the Indian sports ministry against the Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, 66, was elected unopposed President of WFI for a third consecutive term in February 2019.

Taking note of the allegations, the sports ministry has sought an explanation from WFI and directed it to "furnish a reply within the next 72 hours on the allegations made".

In December 2021, the WFI President had slapped an overage wrestler during the under-15 national championship when he insisted on competing after being disqualified.

The sitting BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh rejected all the charges against him and refused to quit his post.

Brij Bhushan’s response to allegations

Responding to the allegation of death threats given to Vinesh on his behalf, Brij Bhushan said, "Why Vinesh did not talk to me or approached the police at that time? Why did she not meet the PM or the Sports Minister? Why is she saying this now."

The WFI boss indicated that the new policy and the rules they have introduced are perhaps causing a bit of discomfort to the wrestlers and that's why the protest.

