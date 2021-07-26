India at Tokyo Olympics July 26 Day 3: Bhavani Devi takes on World No. 3 Brunet in last-32

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER File photo of Bhavani Devi

Live Update of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 3: Sharath Kamal fights tooth and nail for a place in round 3.

Bhavani picks four points on the trot to make it 11-6, will she rally to win?

7:47 AM: Bhavani picks her third point! It's 11-3 now

7:46 AM: World No. 3 Brunet is just too quick for Bhavani at the moment as the French fencer leads 11-2.

7:44 AM: Brunet pumped up as well as she stretches the lead to 8-2 at the end of the first half.

7:43 AM: Bhavani exults after taking another point but Brunet still in lead at 5-2!

7:43 AM: Brunet currently leads 3-1. In case you are not aware of how this sport works, it's all about 15 touches made by the fencer on her opponent over two halves.

7:39 AM: Both Bhavani and Brunet (seeded 4th) are ready to face each other.

7:29 AM: (Fencing) Next up in Bhavani Devi in her sabre fencing round of 32 match against World No. 3 Manon Brunet at 7:40 AM IST.

7:28 AM: The 39-year-old paddler certainly deserves rave reviews for playing excellent TT on the day. Sharath did had a slow start as he lost the first game in just 4 minutes. However, he then he came back strong in the second game and won two games on the trot to take an advantage. He won 55 points during the course of the game and often created big opening to keep the pressure on his Portuguese opponent and finally prevailed him in the sixth game in a neck-to-neck battle.

7:24 AM: The final scoreline reads 2-11, 11-8, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9 in Sarath's favour.

7:22 AM: Sharath Kamal scripts history! defeats Apolonia 11-9 in the sixth game to win the match 4-2! He reaches Olympic pre-quarterfinals for the first time in his career.

7:19 AM: Apolonia is not letting Sharath any freebies as Sharath has a slender 9-8 lead as Apolonia's coach calls for a break.

7:15 AM: Sharath now leads the sixth game for the first time at 4-3

7:14 AM: Going 2-0 down in the sixth game, Sharath picks two points on the trot to make it 2-2.

7:11 AM: It's certainly exciting for the Indian fans as this is the first time in five Olympics that the 39-year-old veteran will reach the round 3; ageing like a fine wine!

7:10 AM: Sharath takes the fifth set 10-6 to make it 3-2; needs one more game to win the match.

7:08 AM: The discussion of strategy surely is working as Sharath takes 8-5 lead. Sharath's footwork has been a treat to watch today.

7:07 AM: Sharath and Apolonia are tied 4-4 in the fifth game at the moment as Indian coach Saumadeep Roy calls for a break to discuss strategy with the Indian paddler.

7:02 AM: Apolonia takes the next two points to win the game 11-9, the match is tied 2-2 now.

7:01 AM: It's 9-9 all now as both players are trying to avoid rallies and are trying to close a point as soon as possible

06:58 AM: The game seems to be going down the wire as it is tied at 7-7 now.

06:57 AM: Apolonia seems to be getting hang of things now as he ties the fourth game 4-4 a the moment.

06:55 AM: Experience shows in his confidence as he quickly takes 3-1 lead in the fourth game.

06:53 AM: Sharath takes the third game as well with a score of 11-5 as he leads the match 2-1 with four-possible games left; Sharath just needs to win two of them now.

06:50 AM: Apolonia is surely struggling to understand Sharath's spin variations as it's 9-3 now in the third game.

06:48 AM: Sharath is surely getting under the skin of his opponent as he takes 5-1 lead in the third game.

06:44 AM: Sharath takes the game 11-7, match is tied 1-1.

06:42 AM: Sharath is looking comfortable with his attacks as well as he stretches lead to 9-3.

06:42 AM: Sharath is using his defensive game to advantage as he takes 7-2 in the second game.

06:40 AM: Sharath takes 3-0 lead in the second game.

06:39 AM: Sharath yet to gain momentum and concedes the first game 11-2 in the best-of-seven match.

06:36 AM: Sharath seems to be uncertain against the serve of his Portuguese opponent as Apolonia takes 7-2 lead.

06:32 AM: (Table Tennis) Sharath and Apolonia are warming up at the moment.

06:32 AM: (Archery) India men's team will face South Korea at 10:15 AM later today.

06:29 AM: STAY TUNED FOLKS! It's Sharath Kamal next playing his round 2 match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia, beginning at 6:30 AM.

06:25 AM: It will be a tough test for Indian archers in the quarter-finals as they will face mighty South Koreans. Not to forget, the performance of veteran Tarundeep Rai has left a lot to be desired.

06:19 AM: India win the match 6-2 as the fourth set went in India's favour with both Pravin and Atanu hitting 10's to make it 56-64.

06:17 AM: Kazakh finish the fourth set with a total of 54, India at 35 with two shots left as Tarundeep hits 8.

06:16 AM: It's worth mentioning that Atanu has been the standout performer among the Indian trio so far. both

06:14 AM: Kazakhstan take the third set 57-56; They are back in the game with the scoreline reading India 4-2 Kazakhstan.

06:12 AM: Kazakhs fight for all or nothing as they lead 29-28 now with a sequence of 10-10-9 to India's 10-9-9 shots.

06:08 AM: India clinch second set 52-50; stretching their lead of set point to 4-0, need one more point to win the match.

06:07 AM: Indian archers are all smiles as they hit 10-9-9, with Atanu hitting the 10. The total is 28.

06:06 AM: India with chance to take further lead as Kazakhs could only hit 3 8s to get a sum of 24 in second set.

06:04 AM: India takes the first set with a score 55-54; taking 2-0 set-point lead in the match.

5:54 AM: The trio of Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai will take on Kazakhstan in 1/8 Elimination round.

5:52 AM: But go nowhere as Indian recurve archery team will begin their hunt for medal in the men's team event, beginning at 6AM.

5:50 AM: Bhavani's round of 32 match against Manon Brunet is scheduled at 7:40 AM IST.

5:42 AM: Bhavani Devi reaches round of 32 where she will face France's World No. 3 Manon Brunet.

5:41 AM: Bhavani Devi has put India on the map of Fencing in Olympics! She wins 15-3!

5:40 AM: 13-1! 2 more points

5:39 AM: After the break, Bhavani is close to a win as she leads 12-1.

5:37 AM: At the halfway stage, Bhavani has earned herself a 8-0 lead; Indian fans are surely having a good morning.

5:36 AM: The nine-time national champion is in command now, she has now 7-0 lead over Ben Azizi, needs 8 more points to win.

5:35 AM: Bhavani is on fire from the start, picks two points with two touches from the first two moves.

5:32 AM: In case you are not aware of how this sport works, it's all about 15 touches Bhavani Devi needs to make on her Tunisian opponent to win the match.

5:31 AM: Irrespective of the result Bhavani produces, the Indian fencer deserves all respect for introducing India to a sport that has a rich history in the Olympics.

5:29 AM: The 29th seed Indian will be taking on the 36th seed Nadia Ben Azizi from Tunisia.

5:25 AM: Fencer Bhavani Devi is about to make her debut in women's individual sabre fencing table of 64.

5:15 AM: Welcome to the live blog of Indian events of the Tokyo Olympics. There are plenty of Indian stars in action on Day 3 with medal rounds in few events. Let's take a look at the complete schedule in the day ahead.

Despite a disappointing day 2, there's plenty of action in store from Day 3 for India with medal hopes in shooting events and some big names from other disciplines in action as well. Stay tuned as we will share the entire Indian schedule from Day 3 soon.